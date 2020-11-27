Sailing host content after incident-free nationals

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the time of global crisis, conducting a tournament at the national level without a coronavirus scare can be considered a small achievement. Especially in a country like India where the new number of coronavirus cases is still a cause for concern. For the Yachting Association of India (YAI) and the host, Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) in Mumbai, organising the senior nationals — the first major sailing event since the lockdown — without incident has provided a relief.

The week-long event, which ended on Friday, saw around 100 sailors taking part with no participant or the support staff testing positive. The major test for the hosts was assembling the sailors from different parts of the country along with their boats in Mumbai. Creating space for isolation rooms ready in case of

any positive cases and conducting RT-PCR tests inside the training centre were a few challenges for the INWTC.

"It wasn't easy getting all of the participants together during difficult times. We had to make sure we have accommodation for them including the Covid facility and the lab to conduct the tests," said a member of the INWTC on the condition of the anonymity.

Another challenge that was touched upon was the logistics involved with getting the boats from various cities to Mumbai. Unlike normal circumstances, athletes had to use separate boats with the standard operating procedure of the meet stating there shouldn't be any sharing of equipment.

"There were about 99 boats for the sailors taking part in the meet," added the INWTC member. "Transportation of boats was a bit tricky. Everybody had to use separate equipment, sanitise it regularly. With a limited number of contracts available to transport the boats to Mumbai, that was quite challenging."

For the Asian Games bronze medallist Harshita Tomar, who finished first in the Laser 4.7 category, the glaring difference in competing was the number of participants in her class. "In water, there wasn't much difference. Off the shore, wearing masks and sanitising hands regularly were the things that we felt

were new. That apart, because of the pandemic and the safety concerns, the number of competitors in my category was fewer," explained the sailor from Madhya Pradesh.

Despite a few elite sailors missing the event, the INWTC is content. "The takeaway of organising this meet is that we need to keep it simple. Western Naval Command is pretty strict about the Covid restrictions. Getting a civilian to bear with us for those restrictions was not easy. But the conduct was smooth," added the INWTC member.