STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sailing host content after incident-free nationals

The week-long event, which ended on Friday, saw around 100 sailors taking part with no participant or the support staff testing positive.

Published: 27th November 2020 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sailing

For representational purposes

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the time of global crisis, conducting a tournament at the national level without a coronavirus scare can be considered a small achievement. Especially in a country like India where the new number of coronavirus cases is still a cause for concern. For the Yachting Association of India (YAI) and the host, Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) in Mumbai, organising the senior nationals — the first major sailing event since the lockdown — without incident has provided a relief.

The week-long event, which ended on Friday, saw around 100 sailors taking part with no participant or the support staff testing positive. The major test for the hosts was assembling the sailors from different parts of the country along with their boats in Mumbai. Creating space for isolation rooms ready in case of
any positive cases and conducting RT-PCR tests inside the training centre were a few challenges for the INWTC.

"It wasn't easy getting all of the participants together during difficult times. We had to make sure we have accommodation for them including the Covid facility and the lab to conduct the tests," said a member of the INWTC on the condition of the anonymity.

Another challenge that was touched upon was the logistics involved with getting the boats from various cities to Mumbai. Unlike normal circumstances, athletes had to use separate boats with the standard operating procedure of the meet stating there shouldn't be any sharing of equipment.

"There were about 99 boats for the sailors taking part in the meet," added the INWTC member. "Transportation of boats was a bit tricky. Everybody had to use separate equipment, sanitise it regularly. With a limited number of contracts available to transport the boats to Mumbai, that was quite challenging."
For the Asian Games bronze medallist Harshita Tomar, who finished first in the Laser 4.7 category, the glaring difference in competing was the number of participants in her class. "In water, there wasn't much difference. Off the shore, wearing masks and sanitising hands regularly were the things that we felt
were new. That apart, because of the pandemic and the safety concerns, the number of competitors in my category was fewer," explained the sailor from Madhya Pradesh.

Despite a few elite sailors missing the event, the INWTC is content. "The takeaway of organising this meet is that we need to keep it simple. Western Naval Command is pretty strict about the Covid restrictions. Getting a civilian to bear with us for those restrictions was not easy. But the conduct was smooth," added the INWTC member.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sailing nationals
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp