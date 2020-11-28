After Dubai camp, Srihari changes coach

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Srihari Nataraj is looking ahead to what promises to be a promising 2021. After returning from a training stint in Dubai, he is almost up to speed. “If you ask me to swim now, I could clock the times I had during Khelo India,” he told this daily.

“But I’m not yet at my peak, maybe one more month of training and I could be at my best.” He now believes he is again accustomed to the feel of water, something swimmers the world over focussed on after having spent months without training in the pool.

To help him reach his optimum best, his parents have taken the decision to put him under noted coach Nihar Ameen. The 19-year-old is one of the country’s best young swimmers and could have a shot at getting to the Olympics with an ‘Olympic Qualification Time (he has an Olympic Selection Time against his name).

