BFI elections on December 18 in Gurugram

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just before the day ended, close to midnight, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced that its elections will be held on December 18. The elections, which were supposed to be a routine affair, started drawing attention when talks of Ashish Shelar taking on incumbent and popular president Ajay Singh started doing the rounds.

The annual general meeting supposed to be held in Guwahati has been shifted to Gurugram. A notice to this effect was sent to all members late on Friday. According to a sports ministry directive, elections have to be held before December 31, for the BFI to be recognised by the ministry.

“We had to postpone the elections that were scheduled to be held prior to September for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” BFI secretary Jay Kowli said in a statement. “We are now geared up for the AGM as well as the elections.”

Kowli pointed out that the AGM was proposed to be held in Guwahati. “But on the request of many members, we are shifting to Gurugram. The BFI has already amended its constitution to comply with the National Sports Development Code of 2011 and we are confident that it will be a smooth affair.”

The name of Assam’s Hemanta Kalita has been floated as a candidate for the secretary’s post. He is the treasurer now and if elections do happen for the secretary’s post, then there would be a new treasurer. The boxing fraternity is gearing up for contests. The electoral college will be formed and after that nominations will be filed. As reported by this newspaper, until the late date of withdrawals, hectic parleys can be expected.