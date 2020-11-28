Covid prolongs Narsingh Yadav's wait for comeback

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After serving a four-year doping ban, wrestler Narsingh Yadav was named in the Indian squad for the Individual World Cup scheduled in Belgrade from December 12-18. But his wait to return to India fold is likely to get longer as he, in all probability, will miss the event after returning a Covid-19 positive test on Saturday.

Narsingh, Gurpreet Singh (77kg, Greco-Roman) and physiotherapist Vishal Rai tested positive after rejoining the national camp following a Diwali break. “All three are asymptomatic and have been moved to Sonepat’s Bhagwan Mahavir Das Hospital as a precautionary measure,” read a statement issued by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“The wrestlers had rejoined the national camp in SAI Sonepat after their Diwali break and were in quarantine. As per Standard Operating Procedures established by SAI, they were tested on the 6th day i.e. Friday 27th and their report came today (Saturday),” added the statement.

As far as the Individual World Cup is concerned, Indian wrestlers are required to reach Belgrade by December 10. As Narsingh has tested positive, it’s unlikely that he will board the flight with others. It remains to be seen if the WFI names a replacement for Narsingh.

“All the wrestlers were in quarantine. Except for these two wrestlers and a physio, others returned negative. We are waiting for directives from the federation as far as participation in Belgrade is concerned. I don’t think this development will affect our participation but a final call has to be taken by WFI,” said a source present at the camp in Sonepat.

Earlier, five wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Rahul Aware (57kg) Deepak Punia (86kg), Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg) had contracted the virus.