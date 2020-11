Former national champion boxer Duryodhan Singh Negi tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former national champion boxer Duryodhan Singh Negi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure despite being asymptomatic, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) stated on Sunday.

The welterweight (69kg) category boxer had returned to the national training base in Patiala after a Diwali break and tested positive for the virus during the mandatory quarantine.

"He is currently asymptomatic and has been shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital as a precautionary measure," the SAI statement read.

"He had been on leave for the Diwali break and was in quarantine upon his return. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) established by SAI, he was tested on the 6th day after his return to the camp," it added.

The 34-year-old is a seasoned campaigner and has represented India at various international events as well, including the world championships last year.