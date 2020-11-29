STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr share engaging draw in 'exhibition' bout

Mike Tyson said he was happy with the draw and made clear his future pursuits would not be in a professional capacity.

Published: 29th November 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 10:15 PM

Mike Tyson throws a punch during the third round in Los Angeles. against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles.

Mike Tyson throws a punch during the third round in Los Angeles. against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing bout in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson returned to the sport and brought an end to the 15 years of inactivity by playing an engaging draw with Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson, took on 51-year-old Jones in a high-profile pay-per-view eight-round 'exhibition' bout at the spectator-less Staples Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday evening.

The four-hour live event -- supported, commemorated and scored by the World Boxing Council (WBC) -- had rounds which were 60 seconds shorter than usual two minutes, instead of three. The fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, according to CNN.

Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr

Tyson, 54, said he was happy with the draw and made clear his future pursuits would not be in a professional capacity.

"This is bigger than championships, we are humanitarians, we are helping people. I'm happy I got this under the belt and I'll continue to go further and do more," he was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Rap artist Snoop Dogg, who turned as a ringside commentator, said it was like watching "two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue".

Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, won 50 of his 58 professional fights before retiring after his loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

