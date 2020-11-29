Narsingh Yadav is Covid positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestler Narsingh Yadav, gearing up for his first international event after serving a four-year doping ban, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday along with Greco-Roman grappler Gurpreet Singh. Narsingh was scheduled to take part in the Individual World Cup in Belgrade from December 12-18 after being named as Jitender Kinha’s replacement in 74kg category. Narsingh and Gurpreet are asymptomatic, the SAI said. Physiotherapist Vishal Rai also tested positive. They’ve moved to a hospital.

Senior nationals postponed

The senior nationals slated from December 18-20 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has been postponed because of the Covid-19 situation. The federation is planning to hold it in January.