STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympic-bound athletes will be given priority when COVID-19 vaccine is available: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19.

Published: 29th November 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19.

Rijiju also said that the country is expected to send the largest ever contingent of athletes to the postponed Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 next year.

"Whether it is Tokyo Olympics or any big event happening, the preference will be given to Olympic-bound athletes as well as the (support) staff because it is time-bound," Rijiju said after he flagged off the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

"Our athletes will be given preference and we will work it out with the health ministry.

"We will ensure that all the international participants and organisers are given due importance in all the mechanisms to ensure their safety and security," he added.

The minister said he wants more national and international events in the coming months since the Olympic qualification events are going to happen.

"Olympic qualification matches are going to happen. So, I want more sporting events to take place now, of course, while following all safety measures.

"I have already told National Sports Federations and the IOA to chalk out plans for different national and international events in India. And we are giving full support.

"I think this lockdown period is over, we are starting with sporting activities. Delhi Half Marathon has become a very important international event. And support is coming from Delhi government and from sports ministry, we are fully backing this event, and any other sporting event," he said.

The sports minister also said that quarantine rules will be relaxed for international events to be held in India.

"Even some of the international events which are going to happen in India, we are going to relax the quarantine period, but following the norms and without breaking the rules. We are going to provide more facilities.

"If international players are quarantined for 14 days, it becomes difficult for the organisers to organise the events. Nobody will come if you are going to put the athletes for 14 days in India. So we have to manage these things so that we can support international athletes who are coming to India as well as our own players," Rijiju added.

He also said that India will send the largest ever contingent of athletes in the Tokyo Olympics and more than 100 have qualified so far.

Talking about the ADHM, he said, "It is an important breakthrough, the first sporting event in public space-maintaining all the protocols for health and safety.

I congratulate the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon organisers for a wonderful event.

"World champions, world record holders have taken part and top international runners are here. Indian record was also broken by Avinash Sable and his other colleagues have performed very well."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp