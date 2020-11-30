STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive wrestlers Narsingh Yadav, Gurpreet Singh discharged from hospital

Yadav is, however, confident of participating in the Individual World Cup in Belgrade from December 12-18.

Indian wrestler Narsingh Yadav (File|AP)

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestlers Narsingh Yadav (74kg, freestyle) and Gurpreet Singh (77kg, Greco-Roman), who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, have been discharged from Sonepat's Bhagwan Mahavir Das Hospital. Doctors have advised home quarantine for the two.

"We underwent a few tests including CT scan. The reports came out to be normal after which the doctors advised us home quarantine," Gurpreet told the New Indian Express.

He has reached home in Mohali in Punjab. "I will take another Covid-19 test by Friday. If it is negative, I will join the national camp with permission from the Wrestling Federation of India and coaches. At the moment, I don't have symptoms and am perfectly fine. I am optimistic of my participation in the Individual World Cup," he added. 

READ| Narsingh Yadav to travel Serbia if second COVID-19 test is negative

The event is scheduled in Belgrade from December 12-20. Narsingh, who hails from Mumbai, has gone to his in-laws in Hisar, Haryana. "I am in Hisar. I will undergo another test in a couple of days." 

The Maharashtra grappler is confident of participating in the Belgrade event. If he does travel, it will be his first international outing after serving a four-year doping ban.

Apart from the duo, physiotherapist Vishal Rai had also tested positive. The three had rejoined the national camp at SAI Sonepat after a Diwali break and were in quarantine. As per standard operating procedures of SAI, they were tested on the sixth day of arrival, which was Friday, and their positive reports came on Saturday.

