COVID vaccine before Olympics is must for athletes: Wrestler Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar said that the coronavirus vaccine is a must for players as the world moves closer to next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has said that the coronavirus vaccine is a must for players as the world moves closer to next year's Tokyo Olympics. Speaking to ANI, the wrestler explained the difficulties of training in these times and the challenges which the players are facing due to the pandemic.

"We are preparing for the Olympics and I feel that vaccine for Covid-19 is necessary because we are very close to the Games. Many of my teammates are infected due to this virus and it is a really tough situation for players. When athletes start training, at times there is a chance of them getting infected so it is really important that vaccine should come," he said.

The wrestler added that the athletes have started training and are looking to get back to rhythm. To contract the virus at this stage would mean having to start fresh.

"I would like to request citizens and athletes that please do follow all the norms and take proper care of your health because you are preparing for the Olympics, not for any state championship," Sushil said.

"Risk is there, everybody there is at risk. Wherever our camp is going on all precautions have been followed but that is also not working so you have to take care of yourself and wait for the vaccine," he added.

