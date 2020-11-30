STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Romain Grosjean to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday: Haas

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean is currently being treated for the burns sustained on the back of both his hands.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean is helped by medical staff after he crashed his car during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean is helped by medical staff after he crashed his car during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SAKHIR: Formula 1 team Haas on Monday said that driver Romain Grosjean, who is being treated at Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) hospital after the horrific accident at Bahrain Grand Prix, will be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Grosjean is currently being treated for the burns sustained on the back of both his hands. Grosjean suffered minor injuries after his car struck a barrier and caught fire.

The car, heavy with fuel, was badly damaged and immediately burst into flames as the marshals appeared on the scene, along with the Medical Car that follows the pack on lap 1 of every race. Just moments later Grosjean leapt from the burning wreckage as the marshals and safety officials began putting the fire out.

"Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean is continuing his convalescence at the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) hospital having remained there overnight following Sunday's incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Treatment on the burns Grosjean sustained on the back of both his hands is going well," Haas said in a statement.

"Grosjean was visited by Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas F1 Team, on Monday and it is anticipated he will be discharged from the care of the hospital on Tuesday, December 1," it added.

