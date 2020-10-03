STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hopefully early next year we will conduct some sporting competitions: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sporting action in India was halted in March, when camps were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is hopeful that the country will be able to conduct sporting competitions by early next year.

Sporting action in India was halted in March, when camps were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past few months, the athletes have resumed training gradually.

"Initially I thought in the month of October some sporting activity could have taken place but it couldn't happen because COVID cases are rising," Rijiju said during SportCom's Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

"Though we have no sporting competitions now but as I see things emerging hopefully a vaccine will come out soon. Early next year we will have some kind of very fascinating events back in the field," he added.

India has recorded over 64 lakh cases with more than one lakh people succumbing to the deadly virus.

There have also been cases of elite athletes getting infected including several hockey players, shuttlers N Sikki Reddy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

The minister informed that he is constantly reviewing the progress of sportspersons who have begun training and added that training for juniors athletes will begin soon.

"Elite athletes are given proper training. I'm taking review of the progress on almost a daily basis. Barring a few disciplines all elite athletes are training and coaching is going on. And very soon we will start training for juniors also."

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju​ COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp