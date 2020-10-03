STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SAI issues SOP for 'GRTP' for COVID-positive athletes

SAI issued guidelines for high-performance athletes who are training at SAI centres and tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued guidelines (SOP) for high-performance athletes who are training at SAI centres and tested positive for coronavirus.

Under the new guidelines, termed "Graduated Return to Play" (GRTP), all SAI officials and centres have been asked to monitor the progression of athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing training in SAI facilities.

As per a SAI statement, the SOP has been divided into three categories -

Category One: COVID-19 positive & asymptomatic (mild localised symptoms that resolve within 10 days)

Category Two: COVID-19 positive & prolonged course (regional/systemic symptoms for more than 10 days) or severe symptoms that required hospitalisation

Category Three: COVID-19 positive & symptoms during GRTP progression (post recovery complications)

Under the new guidelines, all SAI officials have been given instructions and added responsibilities with regards to training athletes who test positive for COVID-19.

SAI is also identifying medical and paramedical experts to designate at each centre to ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection on the athletes and implementation of the guidelines stated within the SOP. These designated medical and paramedical experts are being instructed to ensure clarity with regards to the GRTP progression in the result of the post COVID-19 infection clinical assessment.

Further, coaches have been instructed to plan a physical activity at 50 per cent of normal intensity and volume for an otherwise healthy patient with a self-limiting course of COVID-19 who has been asymptomatic for seven days.

The medical and paramedical staff has been asked to monitor the progress of the athletes regularly and give advice to athletes and coaches for gradual resumption to training.

Athletes would be monitored before, during and after the exercise sessions and if any unwarranted symptoms are there it would be reported to the medical team for further assessment.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Positive Athletes SAI GRTP Graduated Return to Play Sports Authority of India
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp