Shooting champion and Arjuna awardee Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar polls

Shreyasi  is the daughter of the late former Union Minister Digvijay Singh and was speculated to join the RJD to contest the assembly elections either from Amarpur assembly seat in Jamui.

Published: 04th October 2020 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 01:08 AM

Arjuna awardee Shreyasi Singh joins BJP in presence of party leader Bhupendra Yadav

Arjuna awardee Shreyasi Singh joins BJP in presence of party leader Bhupendra Yadav.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Putting an end to the speculation of joining the RJD, Bihar-born shooter of international fame and Arjuna Khel awardee Shreyasi Singh joined the BJP in New Delhi with a resolve to take the country to a new height of development.

She is the daughter of the late former Union Minister Digvijay Singh and former Banka MP Putul Singh. She has won a number of national and international accolades and medals for India in many shooting championship and she belongs to Jamui district of Bihar.

Earlier, she was speculated to join the RJD to contest the assembly elections either from Amarpur assembly seat in Jamui.

According to the information received from the BJP, she joined the party in presence of many senior leaders included general secretary Arun Singh and state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday. Shreyasi is an Indian player who has represented the country in shooting at national and international levels and had won the silver medal in 2014.

At the same time, she had also played in the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and won the gold medal. She has authored many books also including "The Wealth Wallah and The Story of India's New Wealthy and the Company that built itself on Managing Their Riches".

She has graduated from HansRaj College in New Delhi and done MBA from the Manav Rachana International University in Faridabad. She had won the gold medal in 61st National Shooting Championship representing Bihar in 2017.

Keen to come into politics, she had campaigned for her mother Putul Singh also in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which her mother had fight as an independent candidate against JDU candidate Giridhari Yadav and lost the election.

Shreyasi's father (late) Digvijay Singh was a JDU MP.  Her mother had won the by-election in 2010 on a BJP ticket to enter the Lok Sabha for the first time. She had pulled huge crowds of people during road shows done in 2019 in favour of her mother.

