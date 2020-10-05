Sports Authority of India asks coaches to take age-appropriate fitness tests twice a year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sports Authority of India on Monday asked all its coaches to take age-appropriate fitness tests twice a year. The coaches have also been asked to maintain the record for the same in their personal files.

"The fitness tests would be set on the guidelines of Age Appropriate Fitness Protocol that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24th September 2020, during the Fit India Dialogue, and are the first-ever set of age-appropriate fitness tests that have been launched in India," said a SAI statement.

As part of the fitness protocol, all coaches will have to clear body composition test (BMI), balance test (Flamingo Balance & Vrikshasana - Tree Pose), muscular strength test (Abdominal/core strength — partial curl-up & Naukasana - boat pose), muscular endurance test (push-ups for boys/men, modified push-ups for girls/women & sit-ups for both), flexibility test (V sit reach test and aerobic/cardio-vascular fitness test (2.4km walk/run).

"SAI is primarily responsible for the training of athletes through expert coaches. Fitness of coaches is one of the essential ingredients for them to impart fruitful training on the field. Coaches need to maintain a certain level of fitness so as to show the path of progress to the athletes. Therefore, coaches have been advised to undertake the physical fitness assessment as per the protocol twice a year," added the statement.

As per the statement, the tests have been drafted by a committee of experts, who after a detailed discussion and review, finalised the fitness protocols for each age group.