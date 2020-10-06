Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 5 lakh each to needy boxer Sunil, archer Neeraj Chauhan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry on Tuesday announced financial help of Rs 5 lakh each to boxer Sunil Chauhan and his brother Neeraj Chauhan, who is an archer, considering the hardships they were facing after their father lost his job in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctioned the ex-gratia financial assistance to the Uttar Pradesh athletes under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

I'm happy to announce that Sports Ministry has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh each for UP archer Neeraj Chauhan and boxer Sunil Chauhan under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Fund. The athletes had a acute financial crisis because their father lost his livelihood during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/b8XnxoyHHU — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 6, 2020

While Neeraj won a silver in 50m event in the Senior Archery Championship 2018, besides a medal at the 2020 National School Games, his brother Sunil won a boxing gold at the Khelo India University Games earlier this year. "The financial help will go a long way to help me and my family and we are really thankful to the Minister to helping us at the time of our need," Sunil said in a Sports Ministry release.

Any needy sportsperson who is in financial need can apply for assistance through the Sports Ministry's website or can also write to myasoffice@gmail.com.