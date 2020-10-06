STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 5 lakh each to needy boxer Sunil, archer Neeraj Chauhan

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctioned the ex-gratia financial assistance to the Uttar Pradesh athletes under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

Published: 06th October 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Boxer Sunil Chauhan (L) and his brother Neeraj Chauhan

Boxer Sunil Chauhan (L) and his brother Neeraj Chauhan. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry on Tuesday announced financial help of Rs 5 lakh each to boxer Sunil Chauhan and his brother Neeraj Chauhan, who is an archer, considering the hardships they were facing after their father lost his job in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctioned the ex-gratia financial assistance to the Uttar Pradesh athletes under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

While Neeraj won a silver in 50m event in the Senior Archery Championship 2018, besides a medal at the 2020 National School Games, his brother Sunil won a boxing gold at the Khelo India University Games earlier this year. "The financial help will go a long way to help me and my family and we are really thankful to the Minister to helping us at the time of our need," Sunil said in a Sports Ministry release.

Any needy sportsperson who is in financial need can apply for assistance through the Sports Ministry's website or can also write to myasoffice@gmail.com.

