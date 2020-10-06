STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinesh Phogat may seek more time

A source close to the Haryana grappler said that she might write to the federation requesting it to allow her to join a few days later than October 10, the day all grapplers should report.

Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (File Photo)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat might delay her arrival at the national camp, which is scheduled to begin at SAI centre in Lucknow on October 10. She is among 15 women wrestlers named for the camp by the Wrestling Federation of India. 

A source close to the Haryana grappler said that she might write to the federation requesting it to allow her to join a few days later than October 10, the day all grapplers should report. “She has still not made up her mind due to the pandemic,” said the source. However, the WFI is confident that wrestler would join the camp on the said date. The federation also made it mandatory for all wrestlers to attend the camp. 

Vinesh, however, is not sure whether she would be able to reach Lucknow on time. “I haven’t decided on it (national camp) yet,” the 53kg wrestler replied on her plans to attend the camp. Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary, feels she should reach by October 10. “She will attend the camp and reach the centre on the date of commencement,” he said. Vinesh is the lone woman wrestler from the country to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics so far.Vinesh was apprehensive even when the camp was first announced in August. 

