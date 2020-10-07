STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

CWG medallist Chetan Anand named brand ambassador of India's homegrown brand 'Transform'

Chetan Anand, a former world no.10, the men's singles bronze medal winner at the 2006 Melbourne CWG, was roped in as the face of the homegrown equipment brand along with his academy in Hyderabad.

Published: 07th October 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Commonwealth Games medallist shuttler Chetan Anand

Commonwealth Games medallist shuttler Chetan Anand (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commonwealth Games medallist shuttler Chetan Anand was named the brand ambassador of India's first-ever badminton brand 'Transform' which was launched virtually on Wednesday.

Anand, a former world no.10 and the men's singles bronze medal winner at the 2006 Melbourne CWG, was roped in as the face of the homegrown equipment brand along with his academy in Hyderabad.

"It's an amazing feeling to get associated with the first-ever Indian badminton brand which is 100% in quality yet Indian. I have tried the Transform racquets myself and they are of extremely high standards. I believe, 'Transform' can and will script a new era for Indian badminton," said Anand, an Arjuna Awardee.

The initiative is promoted by VICKY Sports -- one of India's top three sports brands -- which specializes in sports good manufacturing since 1978.

'Transform' produces racquets, nylon shuttles, shoes, and apparels, which have the ability to appeal to the new age badminton players with its design, style, and colors.

"All age categories of racquets are being manufactured using the best quality military-grade graphite," Ram Malhotra, who is promoting the brand, said during Transform's e-commerce online portal launch.

"The racquets have been tested in the country's elite testing center and they have the best weight to strength ratio which is at par with the best racquets available in the market that are currently imported from abroad for playing."

"The nylon shuttles are also at par with the best. The shoe and apparels are also currently developed in India though the raw materials are still being procured from abroad," he added.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chetan Anand Commonwealth Games badminton Transform
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp