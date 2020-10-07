STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Want to prove my potential in every single session, says Indian hockey midfielder Rajkumar Pal

Speaking about his experience over the past six months, Rajkumar feels the team management's efforts to keep the players motivated through the Covid-19 induced lockdown was extremely important.

Published: 07th October 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian attacking hockey midfielder Rajkumar Pal

Indian attacking hockey midfielder Rajkumar Pal (Photo | Hockey India)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Attacking hockey midfielder Rajkumar Pal made a dream debut earlier this year. He was given an opportunity by chief coach Graham Reid to show his potential against world champions Belgium at the FIH Hockey Pro League. The young lad from Uttar Pradesh's Karampur village ensured he did not disappoint.

Now a regular feature in the Indian core probable group, Rajkumar is aiming to become an integral part of the national team.

"My aim now is to prove my potential in every single session, in every single opportunity I get. We have a very strong pool of players and there is a healthy internal competition to make the final squad. I have received great support from the senior players who encourage me to play to my potential. I look forward to building on this momentum," he said.

Speaking about his experience over the past six months, Rajkumar feels the team management's efforts to keep the players motivated through the Covid-19 induced lockdown was extremely important.

"With no activities at all, it was very difficult to feel motivated but the team management, especially chief coach and scientific advisor ensured we were kept occupied with online activities, English classes, and a regular fitness regime. They also ensured we were not fatigued mentally," the midfielder said.

He also expressed that hockey has given him a new lease of life. "For young boys from small villages like where I come from, there are very few opportunities to make a living or find the right career path."

"I am fortunate I was encouraged to play a sport that is governed by a professionally run federation which ensures talent is recognized and nurtured," he said adding that youngsters who aspire to make the Indian team must take the annual national championships seriously.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajkumar Pal Hockey Pro League
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp