To help Olympic athletes, SAI to notify training facilities as TOPS National Centres of Excellence

As per the plan, both SAI and non-SAI sporting facilities across the country will be earmarked as TOPS NCEOs, depending on the existing facilities and performance of athletes at those centres

Union minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at providing the best facilities to athletes for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, the country's top training centres will be notified as Target Olympic Podium Scheme National Centres of Excellence (TOPS NCOE).

A decision in this regard was taken during the 53rd governing body meeting of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju chaired the meeting.

"The government is committed to providing a sports ecosystem of global standards for athletes. These TOPS NCEOs will have state-of-art infrastructure, best-in-class coaches and support staff as well as modern sports science support," said Rijiju in a statement.

As per the plan, both SAI and non-SAI sporting facilities across the country will be earmarked as TOPS NCEOs, depending on the existing facilities and performance of athletes at those centres. These centres will be operated in collaboration with national sports federations.

The sports minister also announced that talent scouting committees, consisting of top ex-athletes, coaches and experts are being formed, and will begin the task of identifying sporting talent in various disciplines from across the country within the next 4-5 months, once the Covid situation improves.

Other key decisions taken during the meeting include creation of new sports infrastructure projects and upgradation of existing projects at various NCOEs to the tune of Rs 120 crore. A policy has also been put in place to provide out of turn promotion to coaches employed in SAI based on their performance in various national and international events.

The meeting was also attended by members and various stakeholders including Rajeev Mehta, secretary of the Indian Olympic Association, former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta, badminton player and Dhyan Chand awardee Trupti Murgunde, hockey player and Arjuna Awardee Deepak Thakur, Wushu World Championships silver medallist Yumnam Sanathoi Devi and boxer Akhil Kumar.

