India's premier golf tour to resume events from November 4 amid raft of COVID regulations

By Express News Service

With the country gradually opening up, sporting events are plotting a way back. After domestic football and age-group tennis, the next sport to come back is golf. As reported by The New Indian Express in September, the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), India’s premier golf tour, announced that they will be back in November.

“The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India is set to resume events from November 4,” a press release from the PGTI said. The first event back after the lockdown is the PGTI Players Championship. To drive home the new normal, the tournament will be held across two courses -- Panchkula and Chandigarh Golf Clubs.

In all, there are going to be five events in 2020 but the ongoing season will stretch into 2021. Events will also be held at Digboi and Jamshedpur before the year is out.

As expected, there are a raft of COVID-19 regulations the players will have to keep in mind. They are:

“a) players can only come in with a COVID-19 negative certificate taken 72 hours prior to their arrival.

b) Installing of Aarogya Setu app recommended where they are regularly expected to update health status.

c) Social distancing to be observed at all times in the venue.

d) Masks mandatory at all times except while playing and dining.

e) If a player is showing any signs of illness, they will asked to stay at home and must follow health protocols.”