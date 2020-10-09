STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercedes team member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of F1 race in Germany

F1 has conducted regular coronavirus testing and kept drivers and other team staff in a 'bubble' around races to reduce the risk of infection.

Published: 09th October 2020 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Team members cheer as Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car to win the Russian F1 Grand Prix, at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Russia. (Photo| AP)

Team members cheer as Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car to win the Russian F1 Grand Prix, at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Russia. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

NURBURG (GERMANY): A Mercedes employee at the Formula One race in Germany has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said on Thursday. Mercedes did not name the team member and did not give any details of the person's role.

"We can confirm that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19. This has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA," the team wrote on Twitter. F1 has conducted regular coronavirus testing and kept drivers and other team staff in a "bubble" around races to reduce the risk of infection.

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez missed two races in August after testing positive for the virus. The race in Germany on Sunday will be the first at the Nürburgring track since 2013. It will be known as the Eifel Grand Prix after a nearby mountain range.

