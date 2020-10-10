STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denmark travel blues for Ajay Jayaram

Set for competitive action after a long hiatus, Ajay Jayaram suffered a hiccup on Friday as he was denied boarding by British Airways, for which he had a booking.

Published: 10th October 2020

Ajay Jayaram

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram (Photo | File/PTI)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Set for competitive action after a long hiatus, Ajay Jayaram suffered a hiccup on Friday as he was denied boarding by British Airways, for which he had a booking. However, he made a fresh booking from a different airline later and was set to depart in wee hours on Saturday.

Jayaram, one of the four Indians who’ll be taking part at the Denmark Open (Oct 13-18), was not allowed to enter the flight (Bengaluru to London) on Friday as he didn’t have a UK visa. With rise in number of coronavirus cases, UK has a 14-day period of self-isolation on arrival. 

Ajay made a fresh booking with Air France after getting assurances from them that he won’t face similar issues. His new flight was scheduled for 1.30am (Saturday). “I’m hopeful that I won’t face any problem. I got a call from Air France that I can travel,” he told this daily.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srik­a­n­th and Subhankar Dey, the other three Indians set to be in ac­tion, left for Denmark from N­e­w Delhi in an Air France fl­i­g­ht on Thursday. The Badmi­n­t­on Association of India cla­im­e­d they’d info­r­m­ed all its s­­h­­­­­­­­­u­ttlers to opt for Air France wi­th strict ai­r­lines rules in mi­n­d.

Jayara­m, who’s not part of TOP scheme, however, said he did not get any such intimati­on. Subhankar is another shuttler wh­o’ll be on his own in Den­m­a­r­k.

