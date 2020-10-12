Eight MP sailors in Mumbai, nationals from Nov 21

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight sailors accompanied by MP coach Giridhari Lal Yadav have already reached Mumbai ahead of the senior nationals slated to be held from November 21-27. A training camp, being organised by the MP government, will see all the eight sailors taking part in small sessions before the senior nationals.

This is going to be one of the first senior national championships to be conducted by a national sports federation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The prevailing standard operating procedure with regards to coronavirus released by the central and state government will be adhered to when ashore.

Since the event has ranking points, a few of the sailors have decided to brave the odds and take part. This includes athletes such as 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Harshita Tomar and Ekta Yadav, who reached the city late on Saturday. They will undergo a seven-day quarantine period before going to the sea.

"My parents are supportive and were fine with me training here and participating in the competition," said Harshita, who was training at the National Sailing School in Bhopal from August 15 before coming to Mumbai.

"There will be risk everywhere but we will take all the necessary precautions to stay safe. Since the nationals has ranking points, I think only a limited of sailors will be allowed."

Among men, the likes of Varun Thakkar will take part. The Asian Games bronze-winning duo of Thakkar and KC Ganapathy have been training in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, since mid-August. Currently in Chennai, Thakkar is likely to reach Mumbai early next month.

"I am yet to sort out the logistics but I am planning to reach Mumbai by road. In that way, we can avoid the risk associated with travelling through flight," said Thakkar. The event will witness sailors competing in seven categories — laser standard (men), laser radial (women), 470 (men), 470 (mixed). RS:X (men), 49er (men), 49er Fx (women), finn. The last date for entries is November 5.

A total of 12 races per class has been scheduled. At the state level, sailing events have already begun with the Telangana Sailing Association hosting the junior meet in Hyderabad from October 9. It featured 56 sailors from 16 districts from the state.