Lifter Mirabai Chanu, coach to leave for US on Wednesday

The programme was sanctioned by the sports ministry's Mission Olympic Cell last month.

Published: 12th October 2020 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 11:20 PM

Mirabai Chanu won 48kg gold at the 2017 World Championships

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will leave for Kansas City, USA, on Wednesday night for two months of training and rehabilitation. She will be accompanied by national coach Vijay Sharma and physiotherapist Akrant Saxena. The programme was sanctioned by the sports ministry's Mission Olympic Cell last month.

"We will be flying out from New Delhi on Wednesday night. We will reach Kansas City via New York," Sharma told this daily. The coach had earlier informed that Chanu, a former world champion, has a few biomechanical issues, which will be sorted out during the initial period of their stay in the USA.

"We will work on that aspect at the facility in the USA. We have obtained permission from authorities. We have been allowed to train at the gym between 10 am and 3 pm for the first three weeks," informed the coach. The two-month stay will cost around Rs 40 lakh.

The 49kg lifter will train under the supervision of a doctor and physiotherapist. "The doctor will monitor her progress. Our future programme will depend on how the rehabilitation process goes. If the issues are sorted out, we might prolong our stay keeping future competitions in mind."

The International Weightlifting Federation has announced that the postponed 2020 Asian Championships will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in March. The date has not been announced yet. Sharma expects that to be the first event for Indians including Chanu. "She is fourth in world rankings. Given her position, she just needs to participate in the Asian Championships, as she has almost qualified for the Olympic Games," said the coach.

