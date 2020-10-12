STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NBA: LA Lakers star LeBron James earns fourth Finals MVP award

LeBron became the first player in NBA history to win the award with three different teams and now stands alone behind Michael Jordan (6) for most Finals MVPs in NBA history.

Published: 12th October 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

NBA icon LeBron James

NBA icon LeBron James (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ORLANDO: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is named NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career, earning a unanimous vote 11-0.

LeBron became the first player in NBA history to win the award with three different teams and now stands alone behind Michael Jordan (6) for most Finals MVPs in NBA history.

In their closeout 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6, LeBron led the way with his 11th NBA Finals triple-double, recording 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists on 13-of-20 from the field and 1-of-5 from the 3-point line.

He previously won Finals MVP in each of his last three titles, winning in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat and 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The award caps off another impressive post-season for the 35-year-old, who passed Derek Fisher for the most playoff games in NBA history, playing in his 260th in Game 6.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lebron James
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp