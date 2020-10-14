TTFI to procure equipment, table tennis camp likely to be stalled

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed national table tennis camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus in Bengaluru may not get off the ground at least till mid-November.

The reason is because the premises suffer from a lack of equipment associated with the sport. The campus in Patiala does have the equipment but the players didn’t want to travel.

“TT balls and tables need to be procured even if the green signal is given for the camp to go ahead and I don’t expect training to begin soon,” a source in the know said.

“There will have to be tenders put out to buy the tables. It’s not a process that will be over overnight.” However, it is understood the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and the SAI have started discussion to procure equipment.