STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey India to conduct online coaching course

However, only those candidates who successfully complete the HI Level '1' Coaching Course will be provided the necessary certification.

Published: 16th October 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Friday announced that it will conduct the Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Course, online.

This is the first-time HI has called for applications of aspiring coaches to apply through an open forum.

Only 60 slots will be available for the online course.

"Candidates will be chosen through a first-cum-first-serve basis and minimum criteria to apply requires an interested applicant to have coached either a district, school or university hockey team for at least 3 years or he or she should have played National level / All India University level for at least 3 years," a media release stated.

The HI Coaching Education Pathway, which was launched in March last year, is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps the coaches in progressing to higher levels.

Candidates who successfully pass the HI Level 'Basic' Coaching Course would become eligible to attend the HI Level '1' Coaching Course in the future, the released stated.

There is no participation fee to attend the course.

However, only those candidates who successfully complete the HI Level '1' Coaching Course will be provided the necessary certification.

"Since the launch of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 700 coaches from across India have benefitted from the programme and we are pleased to be conducting this program again in 2020 to continue to provide a well-designed platform to young coaches from across the country, " HI Officiating President, Gyanendro Ningombam said.

"The courses are targeted at Coaches/ Potential Coaches who have not attended any Hockey India Level 'Basic' & Level '1' Coaching Course in the past," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey India coaching course
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp