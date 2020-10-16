STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain havoc at Gagan Narang academy, equipments worth Rs 1.3 crore damaged

He tweeted with pictures of the wreckage from inside the academy.

Equipment worth Rs 1.3 cr was damaged in the Hyderabad academy. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contin uous rainfall has damaged the livelihood of scores of people in Hyderabad. The city saw its heaviest October rains in a century and the destruction it has caused is a sorry sight. It has not spared even the likes of Gagan Narang, an Olympic medallist.

Shooting equipment worth Rs 1.3 cr has been damaged thanks to it. He tweeted with pictures of the wreckage from inside the academy. He also tagged the chief minister’s son, KT Rama Rao. “There was, in all, 100 weapons, 80 of them new, Olympic level guns,” Narang told this daily.

“This wasn’t just for the academy. I was also supporting para athletes and some weapons were meant for other academies too.” He hopes that at least some of them can be salvaged. “It’s a bit like putting your cell phone in water, these are all state of the art equipment.

Even if the accuracy is off a bit, it’s no use. Let’s see, I can cross my fingers and hope for the best.” What’s even more gutting for the 37-year-old is this was a temporary shelter for the weapons. Some of there were going to be moved to a range in Gachibowli.

