Men boxers off to Paris

Indraneel Das

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a COVID-19 scare, the men’s national boxing team were set to fly out for a 50-day competition-cum-training trip of Europe in the wee hours of Saturday.

As reported by this daily, even after Lovlina Borgohain tested positive during a mandatory pre-departure test of the entire 28-member squad (men and women) on Thursday, the Boxing Federation of India in consultation with Sports Authority of India decided to send the 18-member men’s team right now.

The women’s team will leave later after another round of tests early next week. Lovlina, who went to Assam to meet her ailing mother before departure, is recovering at a hospital in New Delhi. According to officials in the know, she had mild symptoms on Thursday but without any on Friday.

She stays under observation. The rest of the women’s team, 10 in total, is at a SAI centre. The men’s team will have a hop at Paris before proceeding to Assisi in Italy, where they will undergo another test before entering a bio-bubble. The India team will not participate in Poland but are most likely for an event in France later this month.