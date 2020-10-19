STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

12 more federations get sports ministry recognition

Interestingly, two federations — Rowing Federation of India and Indian Golf Union — which were given provisional recognition after the first set of 54 NSFs in May, feature in the new affidavit.

Published: 19th October 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rowing Federation of India, 5 other federations will be recognised for one year.

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sports ministry has conveyed its decision to grant annual recognition to 12 more National Sports Federations (NSF) through an affidavit to the Delhi High Court on Monday. This is in addition to the 18 NSFs it had decided to give recognition earlier. This is in response to a case filed by sports lawyer Rahul Mehra.

Interestingly, two federations — Rowing Federation of India and Indian Golf Union — which were given provisional recognition after the first set of 54 NSFs in May, feature in the new affidavit. Though the rowing federation has been given recognition, IGU's recognition has been extended only till December 31, as their election process is still pending. The rowing federation had to conduct elections again in February this year after the sport ministry nullified its 2019 December elections and de-recognised it. The federation had to change its constitution and the process of recognition was over only in June when it figured in a list of three federations (School Games Federation and IGU the others) submitted to the Delhi High court.

The ministry has informed the court that six NSFs — Squash Racket Federation of India, Rowing Federation of India, Basketball Federation of India, Kho Kho Federation of India, All India Football Federation and Ten Pin Bowling — will be recognised for "one year with effect from the date of issue of the proposed letters".

However, the other six NSFs — Athletics Federation of India, Boxing Federation of India, Indian Golf Union, Softball Association of India, Shooting Ball Federation of India and Body Builders Federation — have been recognised "up to 31.12.2020 with effect from the date of issue of the proposed letters..., as elections of these NSFs have become due".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sports ministry
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp