12 more federations get sports ministry recognition

CHENNAI: The sports ministry has conveyed its decision to grant annual recognition to 12 more National Sports Federations (NSF) through an affidavit to the Delhi High Court on Monday. This is in addition to the 18 NSFs it had decided to give recognition earlier. This is in response to a case filed by sports lawyer Rahul Mehra.

Interestingly, two federations — Rowing Federation of India and Indian Golf Union — which were given provisional recognition after the first set of 54 NSFs in May, feature in the new affidavit. Though the rowing federation has been given recognition, IGU's recognition has been extended only till December 31, as their election process is still pending. The rowing federation had to conduct elections again in February this year after the sport ministry nullified its 2019 December elections and de-recognised it. The federation had to change its constitution and the process of recognition was over only in June when it figured in a list of three federations (School Games Federation and IGU the others) submitted to the Delhi High court.

The ministry has informed the court that six NSFs — Squash Racket Federation of India, Rowing Federation of India, Basketball Federation of India, Kho Kho Federation of India, All India Football Federation and Ten Pin Bowling — will be recognised for "one year with effect from the date of issue of the proposed letters".

However, the other six NSFs — Athletics Federation of India, Boxing Federation of India, Indian Golf Union, Softball Association of India, Shooting Ball Federation of India and Body Builders Federation — have been recognised "up to 31.12.2020 with effect from the date of issue of the proposed letters..., as elections of these NSFs have become due".