STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Determined to improve and find spot in team for Olympics, says Dilpreet Singh

Dilpreet Singh said he has been even more enthusiastic about playing hockey after returning to the pitch for sports activities in August.

Published: 20th October 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey team forward Dilpreet Singh

Indian hockey team forward Dilpreet Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Forward Dilpreet Singh has stated that the current phase - wherein the Indian hockey team is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics -- is very crucial for the youngsters.

"With the Olympics being postponed to 2021, a huge opportunity has emerged for the youngsters to hone their skills further and make it to the Indian Olympic team. Months leading up to the Olympics is a very crucial phase for the youngsters as opportunities like this don't come everyday," said Dilpreet.

"Playing in the Olympics is a dream for any sportsperson and all of us have a great chance of turning our dream into reality in a few months' time," he added.

The 20-year-old, who has been part of a few memorable moments for the national team which includes the silver medal-winning campaign at the Champions Trophy Breda 2018 and the bronze medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2018 in his short career so far, said his only goal at the moment is to get selected for the Olympics and perform for the Indian team on the biggest stage.

"I am very determined to utilise the next few months to the fullest to get better at my game so that I can find a place in the Indian Olympic team. It was great to be back in the senior team for the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year," said the forward.

"I have jotted down all the aspects that I need to improve on and I am working on them one by one. We have a great forwardline and it will be fantastic to play alongside brilliant players and perform for the national side in the quadrennial event," added.

Dilpreet also said he has been even more enthusiastic about playing hockey after returning to the pitch for sports activities in August.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilpreet Singh Olympics Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp