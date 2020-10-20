STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge golf tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge is being held at Albany since 2015 after a year in Orlando in 2014.

Published: 20th October 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

14-time major champion Tiger Woods

14-time major champion Tiger Woods (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ALBANY: The Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge golf tournament has been cancelled due to travel restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18-player event, hosted by Woods, was scheduled to take place from December 3 to 6 at Albany, Bahamas.

"Given the current global restrictions and ongoing developments resulting from COVID-19, the 2020 Hero World Challenge will not be played this year," the TGR Foundation said in a statement on Monday.

"This decision was made with the health and well-being of all tournament constituents and the Albany community in mind," it added.

The event, which is sponsored by Hero MotoCorp, is being held at Albany since 2015 after a year in Orlando in 2014.

Prior to that the event was held at Sherwood Country Club, which hosts the Zozo Championship this week.

"We look forward to hosting 18 of the top players in the world and welcoming tournament guests to Albany, Bahamas next year," the statement read.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson won last year's tournament, while other champions include world number two Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth.

Woods boasts an amazing record at HWC with five wins and as many second-place finish with all of them coming at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp