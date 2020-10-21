STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Formula One driver Lance Stroll back after positive test for COVID-19

Lance Stroll, who was replaced by Nico Hülkenberg at the Eifel GP, is in ninth place in the drivers' standings on 57 points.

Published: 21st October 2020

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll of Canada during a press conference prior the Eifel Formula One Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring racetrack in Nuerburg.

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll of Canada during a press conference prior the Eifel Formula One Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring racetrack in Nuerburg. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SILVERSTONE: Formula One driver Lance Stroll said he intends to race at the Portuguese Grand Prix this week after finishing a period of self-isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Stroll, who drives for Racing Point, pulled out of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring a day before the Oct.11 race because he felt unwell and said Wednesday he later tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Instagram, Stroll said he spent 10 days at home in self-isolation with mild symptoms and returned a negative test on Monday.

"I feel in great shape," the Canadian driver wrote, "and I can't wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal."

The first practice at Algarve is Friday.

