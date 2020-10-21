STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mental relief that I'm able to play: Saurav Ghosal

Currently in Cairo, he took part in the recently-concluded Egyptian Open where he went down in the third round. His next event is the Qatar Classic which begins in Doha from November 1.

Published: 21st October 2020

Saurav Ghosal trains in Chennai for the upcoming squash nationals.

Saurav Ghosal (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Playing in the new normal has posed different challenges for athletes. Not only on the field but also off it. Participating in a tournament abroad now requires athletes to be mentally prepared to spend days confined to a hotel. With that, there is a possibility that players could experience mental fatigue if
they are not prepared for it.

India's top men's squash player, Saurav Ghosal, was prepared for this. "It is a question of perception. It is difficult to be in a bio-bubble," explained Ghosal, who spent three weeks in hotels in Cairo and Dubai. "You are stuck in a room all alone. But if you have a perspective, you can handle the situation.
I'm glad that we are at least able to play. I find ways to get through the day."

Currently in Cairo, he took part in the recently-concluded Egyptian Open where he went down in the third round. His next event is the Qatar Classic which begins in Doha from November 1 (Joshna Chinappa also took part in the Egyptian Open but she is back in India). The 34-year-old decided to stay and train in
Egypt than come back to India and serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine period before leaving for Doha. Reading biographies, watching movies and series ononline streaming platforms form a part of his daily routine.

"At home, you have a family and that helped us get through the lockdown. Here it's different, we are alone. I knew what was going to happen. I had prepared mentally and I managed pretty okay. There were times when I felt low. But as a sportsperson, we are mentally stronger. We start preparing for the next match soon than delve on those times," elaborated the World No 13.

As the focus now shifts to the Qatar event, Ghosal aims to do better with more training sessions under his belt. He will be leaving for Doha on October 28.

"It was a close match (in the third round). I was found wanting. I trained only thrice a week in Cairo before the event began. So, lack of match practice was one of the reasons why I think I lost. In the next tournament, I'm hopeful of a better show. Irrespective of the result, it's a mental relief that I'm able to
play," said Ghosal.

