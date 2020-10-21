STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAI to arrange for travel of athletes to training centres as camps set to resume across country

It has been decided that athletes who have to travel beyond 500 km will be provided with an air ticket while those who are stationed less than 500 km away may travel by train in 3rd AC

Published: 21st October 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Authority of India. (EPS)

SAI authorities have also reached out to all athletes to apprise them about the SOPs that they will need to follow (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sporting activities are being resumed in SAI training centres across the country from November 1.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and to protect athletes from exposure to the virus, the Sports Authority of India has decided to make transport arrangements for all athletes of National Centres of Excellence and Training Centres who have to join their training facility.

Back in March, athletes had to be sent back home due to the coronavirus. It has been decided that athletes who have to travel beyond 500 km will be provided with an air ticket while those who are stationed less than 500 km away may travel by train in 3rd AC.

Further, in order to create a bio-bubble for resumption of training in SAI centres, it has been decided to provide accommodation to all coaches and support staff of the NCOEs/STCs. The regular and contractual staff will be provided accommodation at government cost.

SAI authorities have also reached out to all athletes to apprise them about the SOPs that they will need to follow prior to and after joining the centres. Athletes have also been given the option of joining the SAI centres post Diwali if they wish to celebrate the festival with their families.

Earlier, in March this year, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and in view of the government advisory, SAI had adopted proactive prevention measures and directives were issued to all regional heads. All training in NCOEs and STCs was suspended with effect from 17th March and hostel facilities kept open till 20th March to avoid inconvenience to athletes.

The concerned Regional Directors of SAI centres were asked to facilitate return of athletes with those living beyond 400 kms sent back by air and within 400 kms by AC 3-tier train.

