Two names for AFI secretary post, Anju set to be senior vice president

Ravinder Chaudhury and Sandeep Mehta -- whose names were doing the rounds have filed their nomination for the post of secretary.

Published: 22nd October 2020 12:31 AM

Anju Bobby George

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: New secretary and treasurer, a legendary athlete as senior vice president and elections under new constitution with limited vice presidents and executive council members seem this year's Athletics Federation of India's polling flavour. The elections will be held during the annual general meeting on October 31 and November 1.

As reported by this newspaper in April, two candidates -- Ravinder Chaudhury and Sandeep Mehta -- whose names were doing the rounds have filed their nomination for the post of secretary. The post falls vacant as CK Valson, the outgoing secretary, completed two tenures of four years as mandated by the national sports development code of India, in April. The treasurer's post will be filled by Madhukant Pathak, who is the lone nomination to replace PK Srivastava, whose tenure ended this year. Vijaylaksmi K Gupta is the returning officer for the polls.  

If speculations are to be believed, Ravinder Chaudhury has a slight advantage as he had acted as the secretary in place of Lalit Bhanot in 2010 ahead of the Commonwealth Games but the final result will be clearer closer to the elections (last date for withdrawal of nominations is on Friday). Mehta's name has been entered for senior joint secretary's post as well.

Usually, there is no election for office-bearer's post in AFI. It needs to be seen who joins AFI president Adille Sumariwala and Pathak as the third office bearer. Another position that might have election is for the post of joint secretary where six names have been entered.

Indications are that one name (Pramod Jadam) that features in both joint secretary and vice president will pave way for an unopposed five joint secretaries (four plus one woman), as per new AFI constitution for the post. As per the new constitution, the AFI only has five vice presidents and as many joint secretaries.

Interestingly, 2003 worlds medallist Anju Bobby George is set be the senior vice president as she is the lone candidate in the 'validly nominated' list. According to Adille Sumariwalla, this is a conscious decision taken by the federation to empower women athletes in sports administration.  "We want more women representation in administration," said Sumariwalla.

"In fact there will be more women in various committees (coaching, coordination, internal complaints committee, coordination, etc) than men this time. We are preparing our woman athletes for the future in the lines of the international athletics association." The IAAF is targeting 50 per cent representation (in council and committees) by 2027.

In May, the AFI had to postpone the elections because of the pandemic but they have to hold it before December 31, 2020 to get its recognition extended. The sports ministry had said in its affidavit to the Delhi High Court that AFI has been given recognition till 31/12/2020 because its election is due. According to AFI chief, the electoral college has to vote in person and all state units are expected to be represented.

