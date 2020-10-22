Indian women boxers off to Italy sans recovering Lovlina

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-member women's boxing team will be leaving for training-cum-competition

trip to Europe in the wee hours on Thursday. The team, originally supposed to leave last week, were asked to stall their departure after Lovlina Borgohain tested positive for Covid-19 on October 15. The men's team, however, left for Italy via Paris in the wee hours of October 17.

According to a Boxing Federation of India official, all five woman boxers — Sakshi, Simranjit Kaur, Sonia Lather, Pooja Rani and Manisha, along with chief coach Mohammad Ali Qamar and support staff tested negative. Women's high performance director Raffaele Bergamasco will join the team in Assisi, Italy.

Two-time Worlds bronze medallist Lovlina is on road to recovery. The men's team entered the bubble after testing negative and have begun their training in Assisi. Men's high performance director Santiago Nieva too joined the team last week.