STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

National Table Tennis camp in Sonepat for 42 days

All the players will need to submit letters of consent and undergo RT-PCR tests 96 hours prior to arrival. They will be allowed to travel after getting a negative result.

Published: 24th October 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

table tennisTabl

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After multiple attempts and change of locations, the national table tennis camp will begin from October 28. The 42-day camp will be held inside the Delhi Public School premises in Sonepat.

Five male paddlers (A Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, Sudhanshu Grover, Jubin Kumar) and six female paddlers (Anusha Kutumbale, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Takeme Sarkar, Kaushani Nath) will be part of the camp. They will be joined by coaches Arup Basak and Sunil Babras and masseur Amarjit Singh. Everyone will be staying in the residential facilities of DPS.

A few more were approached for the camp. Multiple Commonwealth Games medallist Manika Batra declined. Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan are in Europe and as per their plans, it will not be possible for them to join up with their compatriots. Another senior player is suffering from Covid-19 and was not included in the list.

All the players will need to submit letters of consent and undergo RT-PCR tests 96 hours prior to arrival. They will be allowed to travel after getting a negative result. In case of an emergency, there is provision of being tested upon arrival. Ticketing arrangements will be made by the Sports Authority of India. The camp has been sanctioned at a cost of approximately Rs 18 lakh (plus air travel and medical expenses).

Initially it was believed that SAI Bengaluru would be the location for the camp but the centre has no facilities for table tennis and a lot of procurement was needed. So it was decided to shift it to Sonepat which already has facilities, having hosted the North Zone nationals a few times. The premises is being cleaned and sanitised from Saturday.

With regards to the duration, players were of the opinion that it should be shorter, with more players. But this is the best arrangement that was possible at this point, something that Sharath admitted. "This is a start at least. Thanks to TTFI and SAI, at least the camp is finally starting. And we can build from here. For far too long, we have not been training properly due to lockdown and other restrictions."

Players plan to be there first and then they will have discussions with the federation and SAI whether to shorten the duration or include a few more so as to freshen things up. "We might have these discussions after a few training sessions. We will be in a better position to judge our best possible requirements. It would be prudent to have another camp after a short break, but these will be touched upon at a later date," Sharath added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Table tennis
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp