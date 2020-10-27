STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Undeterred by break, Anirban Lahiri looks to make most of momentum

It will be a significant outing for Anirban Lahiri, who will be raring to go after finishing tied sixth in the second event of the new season in September

Published: 27th October 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri (File | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bermuda Championship is not a regular destination on the PGA Tour. It became a full event this year, after being an alternate one held simultaneously with another event in its inaugural edition in 2019. In its new avatar, the eighth event on the revised 2020-21 PGA calendar has attracted some big names. Also, the winner gets a berth at next year's Masters.

It will be a significant outing for Anirban Lahiri. Raring to go after finishing tied sixth in the second event of the new season in September, the lone Indian with a full card on the world's biggest golf tour played just once more after that. Even that was more than three weeks ago, from October 1-4. He missed the next three because of his world ranking (550). Lahiri has to take this in his stride, as long as his ranking isn't back within the preferred limits.

"I'm not getting into a lot of events. This is going to be my fourth of the year and may even be the last, looking at how many entries have come in for the remainder of the events. I have to make the most of it... I have had a decent start after coming back. Now there is no time to look back. I have to use that momentum and build on that confidence," Lahiri said at a virtual media conference organised by PGA Tour on Tuesday.

The field for the October 29-November 1 event offering $4 million is competitive, featuring former Major winners Padraig Harrington, Danny Willett, Stewart Cink and Jason Dufner. Also in the fray are in-form players Doc Redman and Andrew Putnam. Arjun Atwal, who has entry to select PGA events by virtue of being a former winner, is the other Indian in the field of 132.

Lahiri would be taking confidence from the way he played after returning to the US in August, following a long break in India caught in the lockdown. "I put in a lot of work when I was in India. So far this season has been good, I've been able to implement a lot of those changes. There's still some things that are developing. As I get more tournaments in, it should gradually get better. I trust my game a lot more. I am hitting a lot better."

Before and after that tied sixth, Lahiri had finished tied 36th and tied 37th. Not great, but encouraging for a player who didn't have the best of times in 2019 and 2018. "I had one good result and a couple of average results. There has been some inconsistency with my iron play. My long game and driving by and large has been good. Barring one day out of the three events that I played, my putting has been solid. Most departments are in good shape barring the odd inconsistency, which is exactly what I was trying to work on over the last few weeks."

The Bermuda Championship will also be the first PGA tournament to have fans back. Lahiri welcomed the development. "Bermuda as a country has done well in managing and handling the virus. Last I heard, they only had 14 or 16 cases since the start of the pandemic. I guess it's probably the safest place for spectators to come out. It will also be great for us to have the galleries again and have that atmosphere that the fans bring. So it's great to see that opening up. I think we will be opening up a little bit going forward in the US as well."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirban Lahiri Bermuda Championship Padraig Harrington Danny Willett Golf
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp