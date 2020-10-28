Parliamentary committee to oversee Olympic preparations

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first meeting of the HRD Parliamentary standing committee headed by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, member of Rajya Sabha, was held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The sports ministry, Sports Authority of India and five federations were in attendance. The meeting focussed on a roadmap to the Olympics and decided that the standing committee will oversee Olympic preparations. Not often do we see such committees oversee these.

Five federations that attended the meeting were Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and Hockey India (HI).

According to an official, the meeting lasted around three hours. Sports Ministry and SAI made presentations on India’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and beyond. The federations are expected to give their presentations next month.

It is learnt that the WFI was represented by secretary-general VN Prasood and assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. NRAI had president Raninder Singh and secretary Rajiv Bhatia present.

For BFI, president Ajay Singh and RK Sacheti attended. President Biren Baisya and vice-president Sahdev Yadav turned up for WFI. HI chief executive officer Elina Norman and president Gyandendro Nigombam were present.