Ajay Jayaram, Shubhankar Dey out of SaarLorLux Open; in isolation amid COVID scare

The 19-year-old Lakshya withdrew on Wednesday after his father D K Sen returned a positive test for the dreaded virus.

Published: 29th October 2020 01:05 PM

Ajay Jayaram

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

SAARBRUCKEN: Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey were on Thursday forced out of the SaarLorLux Open after being put in isolation owing to contact with COVID positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who has already withdrawn.

D K Sen is asymptomatic at this point.

"BWF can confirm three players have been withdrawn from the SaarLorLux Open 2020 as a precautionary measure for all participants after they were in contact with a member of their team entourage who tested positive for COVID-19," the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

"The three players: Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey will not compete further in the tournament, which began on Tuesday," it added.

All three players and the team entourage have been placed into isolation "in line with directives from tournament organisers, local health authorities and BWF tournament health protocols.

" Lakshya, Jayaram and Dey had tested negative ahead of the tournament.

Lakshya, who claimed five titles in the senior circuit last year including two BWF World Tour Super 100 top honours SaarLorLux Open and Dutch Open, received a bye in the opening round along with Dey.

Jayaram had won his opening-round clash on Monday.

