National swimming camp likely from December 15

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) is likely to conduct a national camp from December 15 till the end of January 2021 in Bengaluru.

Swimming

For representational purposes

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) is likely to conduct a national camp from December 15 till the end of January 2021 in Bengaluru. The federation has sent a proposal to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). If approved, it will be the first training camp for swimmers since the lockdown. Following that, SFI is mulling sending a small group of elite swimmers abroad for a special camp for technical assessment.

A total of 18-20 swimmers are expected to take part in the national camp, with Olympics and 2022 Asian Games in mind. Swimmers will have to submit a Covid-19 negative certificate before joining the camp. Protocols issued by SAI will be followed.

The swimming complex at SAI Bengaluru has already opened its doors for training, from October 15. Three elite swimmers — Srihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash, Kushagra Rawat — who trained in Dubai since August have come back and resumed practice there.

With regards to the special camp, SFI wants to improve the performance of swimmers through sports science assessment at a high-performance centre outside India. Venue and the final list of swimmers selected for the camp are expected once the federation gets SAI’s approval.

“There are plans to have a foreign camp for select swimmers beginning in February,” SFI secretary general Monal Chokshi told this newspaper. “It’s more of specialised training, not just for Tokyo Olympic hopefuls but also for those trying to make a mark at the 2022 Asian Games. The idea is to have technical assessment before the Olympic qualifiers and to continue that on a regular basis with an international sports science specialist.”

