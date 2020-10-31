Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwalla guns for Olympic glory on final stretch

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Attending annual general meetings of national sports federations is an experience in itself. Not that any federation opens its doors for invitees. But Athletics Federation of India (AFI) seems to be an aberration. Saturday's AGM had discussions on a few subjects that seemed starkly different.

Ways to monetise marathons at district levels and licensing fees, registering Indian Athletics brand as a trademark are a couple worth mentioning.

On Saturday, AFI conducted its elections during its AGM in New Delhi. Though not epochal, the AGM did have its sprinkling of interesting discussions and decisions.

As reported by this newspaper, Ravinder Chaudhry was elected secretary general, replacing CK Valson, who completed his two-term tenure of four years each. Madhukant Pathak was elected treasurer in place of PK Srivastava, who too had completed his tenure.

Anju Bobby George, the 2003 World Championships bronze medallist, was elected senior vice-president. She was among those present on the dais during the first day's proceedings along with president Adille Sumariwalla, secretary general, treasurer and executive council member and planning commission chief Lalit Bhanot.

Sumariwalla, who entered the final stretch before touching the 12-year tenure tape, wanted to leave behind a process and system that would propel India to among top Olympic medal-winning countries.

"I would like to see an Olympic medal in my final tenure," he said. As for the two new office-bearers, he was confident they would be able work together.

"They (secretary general and treasurer) have been part of the AFI for long enough to know how it functions and even as a team we have been working together in various panels."

Sumariwalla's focus in the last tenure would be a system that would help India win medals at the Olympics some 10 to 15 years down the line. "We focus on the grassroots and ours is one of the largest grassroots programme in the world," he said.

"This is a legacy that started some 15-17 years ago by former AFI chief Suresh Kalmadi and secretary Lalit Bhanot. Now it has started producing athletes. I would like to take 500 districts to 650. I would also like to have 5000 Level 1 coaches and at least 500 Level 2 coaches in the next three years."

For Chaudhry, who took over as secretary, it's nothing new as he had already served as an acting secretary of AFI just before the 2010 Commonwealth Games. "I believe in sincerity and hard work," he said. "I will be working closely with the president and other top officials to get the best out of athletes. I have a long association with AFI and this will be nothing new."

"I would also like to have a high performance director for junior athletes like the ones we have for seniors," he said, stressing, grassroots development is very critical for success.

Indian athletics a brand

The AFI is set to register Indian athletics brand as a trademark so that it is not loosely used or misused. "The rationale behind this is it's easier to promote it as a brand because it's short and crisp," said Sumariwalla. "Also, we don't want the brand to be misused."

With focus on monetising lucrative marathons, the AFI is planning to organise more such events right from the district level. During the discussion at the AGM, Bhanot, chairman of various committees, stressed the need to monetise marathons.

"If it is international or national marathon, it must take permission from AFI and pay license fees," said Bhanot.

The AFI president echoed his words and said, "All we are asking for is a very small portion from the amount to the sport from where the organisers are making money. We need money for development of the sport and also to run our system," he said.

The federation has been making earning some substantial revenue from established marathons like the Mumbai marathon, but from unorganised ones are the tricky ones.

If someone calls in national or international marathon it needs to have AFI's permission, however if it's for charity or fun run then it's not required.

With marathons turning into revenue-generating sport, the AFI wants to ensure that official tag is given to serious marathons.

Also, it doesn't want marathons to lure away long distance runners from the national team.