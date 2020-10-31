Sports minister Kiren Rijiju flags off 200 km long 'Fit India Walkathon' with ITBP

By ANI

JAISALMER: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police from Nathuwala on Saturday here at Jaisalmer.

The three-day event is being organised by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), starting from October 31 to November 2.

In this event, jawans and personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) will participate and march for over 200 km.

#FitIndia Mission 200 KMs walkathon with more than 100 officials of CAPFs and State Police launched on #NationalUnityDay2020 from Nathuwala, Jaisalmer. Mission flagged off by Sh Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble MoS (IC) Youth Affairs & Sports, Sh S S Deswal, DG ITBP & Sh Vidyut Jammwal. pic.twitter.com/sEjWx6ml4P — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 31, 2020

DG ITBP SS Deswal and more than 110 CAPF and police officials are also participating in the three-day Fit India event.

The walkathon march will continue day and night and will also pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.

'Fit India Walkathon' aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of the recently concluded 'Fit India Freedom Run' that saw the participation of over 6.5 crore people across India.