Quarantine is difficult but gotten used to it, says COVID-19 positive shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The worst fears had come true for shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy recently after the doubles specialist become one of the first elite shuttlers to test positive for coronavirus.

It was out of the blue as Satwik — who had been hand-picked for the renowned Arjuna Award — was expected to attend the virtual national awards function in Hyderabad.

The 20-year-old, who's currently cooped up in his room at his home in Amalapuram (Andhra Pradesh), had intentions to rejoin the SAI national camp in the aforementioned city after the function.

But after contracting the virus, those plans have been put on hold. Satwik, who's asymptomatic, said he's coping well. But the easy-going shuttler said that it was a hard pill to swallow initially. He also felt the award is a perfect balm in times of crises.

Excerpts:

On testing positive: It was shocking to me. I didn't think I'll get it. I have no symptoms. My parents

are really old.

As a precautionary measure, I'm staying away from them. I have been locked up in my room at my home.

They bring food for me at my doorstep. I ensure that I don't get in contact with them at any cost.

On how he has coped so far: To stay at home is a difficult task. I have always been an outdoor person, so this is something new.

The first two days were really tough. I didn't know what to do. Then I had the other remaining days (14-days mandatory quarantine) at the back of my mind.

That was taxing. Now, I'm doing fine. The only physical activity I can do is stretching for now. I have taken this setback in stride from the word go. I have asked all my cousins and friends to stay away. My mother has also been calm, she felt I'm healthy and my body will cope with it. My father was worried a bit more, at the start.

On plans being disrupted: I had plenty of plans in my head before this episode. I was keen on joining the national camp in Hyderabad. I wanted to meet the coaches and discuss tournaments. Now, I have been in constant touch with physios and the coaches.

On application for Arjuna Award: Last year, senior professional B Sai Praneeth had asked 'why didn't we apply?'

I had told him we haven't done well in any tournament of relevance. Also, I was thinking if I applied and I won, what would Chirag Shetty (doubles partner) think?.

I was not sure if I'd win but many people were asking me to apply this time. I was saying 'no, no' to everyone.

I just felt, if I applied for myself and won, it would be unfair on Chirag. One day, Chirag called and told me he has applied and suggested me to apply too.

We came to an agreement that we'll have no hard feelings if either of us missed out. Luckily, we both won... I was delighted.

On winning the award: There was no plan and the Olympics is next year. We have had no proper practice. It has been challenging on the mental front. This award could not come at a better time. I play on a cement court here. So it was hard to get the desired practice.

On plans ahead: After recovery, I'll go to the camp. I'll get in touch with the coaches. Chirag is expected to land next Monday.

We've been told that we can stay in the academy. I have been in self-isolation for 11 days (until Tuesday), and I'll have a test on Saturday. If the test returns negative, I shall consult with the doctor and see what I can do.

On seniors and how they've motivated him: The seniors are obviously mature. They give plenty of solutions to me, especially when it comes to dealing with injuries.

When I was an upcoming player, my practice timings were very early in the morning and the seniors used to train after me.

Watching them play, I picked up a lot of stuff. I learnt how to do jump smash watching them. I used to learn everyone's game.



On fond memories during assignments: The Denmark tournament (May 2019) was memorable. Chirag Shetty (doubles partner) took a car for rent.

We were staying at an Airbnb apartment and I was cooking at least one meal a day. It was fun. We were staying far away from the city.

We had to walk at least 2-3 kilometres for the first few days to find something to eat. Thankfully, the house owner had cycles and we could use it.

When Chirag took the car for rent, I was really worried. He had learnt driving just recently. While driving he was honking and I was telling him 'this is Europe'.