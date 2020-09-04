AICF prez congratulates Indian team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has congratulated the Indian team that won the recently held Chess Olympiad. India and Russia jointly won the trophy. “India turned out a stellar performance by sharing the gold medal in the revised format,” AICF president PR Venketrama Raju said. “This achievement made us happy and proud. This performance is meaningful. All team members will be suitably rewarded by the Federation.”