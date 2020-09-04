Succour for athletes with an online fitness championship

By Express News Service

To uplift the spirits of aspiring athletes in the ongoing pandemic, fitness brand Xtraliving will host a national-level online athletic fitness championship, eNERGIZE.

The pan-India competition is being held in association with the Sports Authority of India and the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services of Maharashtra.

The event, supported by the Olympic athletes, is touted to witness over one lakh participants and athletes, including Khelo Game and National Game athletes.

“Many sporting events were cancelled during the national lockdown, but now it is important to revitalise sports at any cost. This is why we created this platform to encourage all established and aspiring athletes, keeping their safety and health in mind,” says Rishikesh Kumar, Founder & CEO of Xtraliving Pvt Ltd.

Revealing more details about how the competition, Kumar informs that participants will first have to register on the Xtraliving’s official website (itsxtralliving.com).

They will be shown a workout video by a team of professionals after which they will have to submit a video performing the same workout before the given deadline whilst adhering to the rules and regulations of the competition.

“The winners will be decided by trained judges. Our aim is to create awareness levels around the health and fitness of students and athletes,” he says.

The results will be announced on October 2, and the first, second and third positions will be awarded prize money of Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000 respectively.

​Winners will get a trophy and a certificate, and all participants will receive a digital certificate of participation.