STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Cycling body wants to host 'Track Asia Cup' in October

The Cycling Federation of India held discussions with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding hosting the competition on Friday.

Published: 05th September 2020 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cycling

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If all goes according to plan, the Track Asia Cup might be the first international sporting event to be held in the country in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cycling Federation of India held discussions with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding hosting the competition on Friday.

According to the UCI world calendar, the event is scheduled to be held from October 30 to November 1.

Hosting the meet in the midst of a pandemic will come with its own set of challenges - from visa formalities to quarantine to testing and ensuring a bio-secure model.

Only after the exact dates for the event are fixed and the number of participating countries and their identities known, will these discussions take shape.

There are chances that the cup might be postponed to November or December but the CFI is adamant that it will be held.

"There will be clarity sometime later this month. We are currently discussing with the Asian Cycling Confederation to check whether any other countries are planning events and trying to finalise the exact number of participating countries.

It will not be like the previous edition where 16 nations took part," CFI chairman Onkar Singh told to this daily.

The competition is important for picking up ranking points which will help India once the World Cups resume next year.

The CFI have also been on the hunt for sponsors for conducting the competition and so far no one has come forward. They do not expect any funding to be forthcoming due to the pandemic and this has been relayed to the Sports Minister, who has assured his support.

Camp starts

The national training camp for sprint cyclists restarted after Triyasha Paul tested Covid-19 negative and everybody finished their quarantine period.

All government SOP's are being followed strictly and this is the first camp to start at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The sports minister along with SAI DG Sandeep Pradhan paid the premises a visit on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Track Asia Cup
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp