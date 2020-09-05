I consider myself half Indian: Chinese table tennis coach Yin Wei

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yin Wei, India's table tennis developmental coach from China, considers himself half

Indian and would love to come back after spending some time at home during his annual leave once the flights resume.

With over 17 years of experience coaching in various parts of the country, the former Chinese paddler says he has enjoyed every minute of his time in India.

This is his second stint in the City of Joy and Yin has spent the majority of his time at the PSPB academy in Ajmer.

Since the pandemic began, he has been worried about his wife and son who are currently in his hometown of Chengdu. "I wanted a month's leave and even booked my flight but it got cancelled. I have no complaints but I would like to visit my family," he said from the Sports Authority of India's (SAI's) National TT Academy in Kolkata.

"After my leave, I would love to come back here as I practically consider myself half Indian!" he told The New Indian Express.

He has already apprised SAI of the situation and has asked for leave when flight operations resume.

Yin has coached some of the best talents in the country and even his wife has spent some time in India.

Both love the culture here and he considers the senior players as part of his family.

"The national team has had camps in Chengdu in the past when I have been stationed there. Each time one dinner gathering at my native place is a must.

"So many Indian coaches have also been to my place. It is an honour to train young Indian paddlers as they are willing to learn and are very passionate about the sport."